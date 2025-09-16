UEFA Champions League: all games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

HQ

The journey to Budapest starts now. Today begins Champions League 2025/26, marking the 70th anniversary of the competition, back when it was called European Champion Clubs' Cup. Between September 16-18, the first games of the league phase take part.

As you probably know, it is the first of eight matchdays, between September 2025 and January 2026, to decided the teams that qualify for the knockout stages in the second part of the competition, between February and May. For now, 36 teams take part in this league phase.

Remember that, with this format, the are no return games: teams face eight different rivals altogether.

Champions League matchday 1

Tuesday 16 September 2025



Athletic Club vs Arsenal (18:45 CET, 17:45 BST)



PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise (18:45 CET, 17:45 BST)



Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Real Madrid vs Marseille (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Benfica vs Qarabağ (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Tottenham vs Villarreal (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Wednesday 17 September 2025



Olympiacos vs Pafos (18:45 CET, 17:45 BST)



Slavia Praha vs Bodø/Glimt (18:45 CET, 17:45 BST)



Ajax vs Inter (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Bayern München vs Chelsea (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Thursday 18 September 2025