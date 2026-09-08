Sports
UEFA Champions League 26/27 begins today, fixtures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
The first matchday of the league phase, from September 8-10.
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Today is the day, UEFA Champions League begins Tuesday, September 8, for the first matchday of the league phase, that will run until January 2027, eight matchdays in total with 36 teams participating.
Highlights for the first matchday include an European classic, Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan, starting at 21:00 CEST of Tuesday at the Bernabéu, the first time both teams play since 2021.
On Wednesday, highlights include Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid and Napoli vs. Arsenal, and on Thursday Bayern Munich will face the Norwegian dark horse Bodø/Glimt and Manchester United will face the debutants Sabah from Azerbaijan.
Champions League Matches this week
Tuesday, 8 September 2026
- AEK Athens vs LASK: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Porto vs Manchester City: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Lille vs Real Betis: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Real Madrid vs Inter: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Wednesday, 9 September 2026
- Barcelona vs Feyenoord: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Stuttgart vs Viking: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Sporting CP vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Napoli vs Arsenal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Thursday, 10 September 2026
- Fenerbahçe vs Roma: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Como vs Leipzig: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Manchester United vs Sabah: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Slavia Praha vs Lens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST