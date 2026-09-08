UEFA Champions League 26/27 begins today, fixtures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

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Today is the day, UEFA Champions League begins Tuesday, September 8, for the first matchday of the league phase, that will run until January 2027, eight matchdays in total with 36 teams participating.

Highlights for the first matchday include an European classic, Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan, starting at 21:00 CEST of Tuesday at the Bernabéu, the first time both teams play since 2021.

On Wednesday, highlights include Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid and Napoli vs. Arsenal, and on Thursday Bayern Munich will face the Norwegian dark horse Bodø/Glimt and Manchester United will face the debutants Sabah from Azerbaijan.

Champions League Matches this week

Tuesday, 8 September 2026



AEK Athens vs LASK: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Porto vs Manchester City: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Lille vs Real Betis: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Real Madrid vs Inter: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Wednesday, 9 September 2026



Barcelona vs Feyenoord: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Stuttgart vs Viking: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Sporting CP vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Napoli vs Arsenal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Thursday, 10 September 2026



Fenerbahçe vs Roma: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Como vs Leipzig: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Manchester United vs Sabah: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Slavia Praha vs Lens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

