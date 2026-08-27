UEFA Champions League 2026/27 draw LIVE: all rivals in the league phase

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The UEFA Champions League 2026/27 draw is taking place, to decide all rivals for the 36 teams that will dispute the league phase from September 8, 2026, to January 2027. Starting at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST, you can follow it live from UEFA.com

This is the third year Champions League uses the league phase format, with eight matches before the knockout stages. Instead of groups, each team will play two different rivals from each of the four pots (which are decided according to the UEFA coefficient of the club), and in total each team will play four times at home and four times abroad.

And there are some extra rules: to avoid repetition, the same duel cannot take place three times in a row, so for example, Real Madrid and Liverpool will not play each other this year, at least during the league phase.

Champions League draw 2026/27 LIVE

Below, you can find all announcements of the Champions League 2026/27 draw as the league phase paths are announced live. At the bottom you can see all pots from the Champions League 2026/27 edition, after the final teams qualified yesterday.

Remember that the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated no later than Saturday 29.

Pot 1

Real Madrid: Inter (H), Arsenal (A), PSV (H), Roma (A), Leipzig (H), Shakhtar (A), Lask (H), AEK Athens (A)

Manchester City: PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Sporting (H), Porto (A), Napoli (H), Leipzig (A), AEK Athens (H), Lens (A)

Inter: Real Madrid (A), Liverpool (H), Club Brugge (H), Dortmund (A), Shakhtar (H), Feyenoord (A), Stuttgart (H), Slovan Bratislava (A)

Barcelona: Man City (H), PSG (A), Aston Villa (H), Sporting CP (A), Feyenoord (H), Galatasaray (A), Como (H), Sabah (A)

Atleti: Bayern (H), Liverpool (A), Man United (H), PSV (A), Fenerbahçe (H), Bodo Glimt (A), Viking (H), Stuttgart (A)

PSG: Barcelona (H), Man City (A), Roma (H), Aston Villa (A), Galatasaray (H), Villarreal (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Como (A)

Liverpool: Atleti (H), Inter (A), Porto (H), Club Brugge (A), Villarreal (H), Fenerbahçe (A), Lens (H), Lask (A)

Arsenal: Real Madrid (H), Bayern (A), Dortmund (H), Betis (A), Lille (H), Napoli (A), Sabah (H), Slavia Praha (A)

Bayern Munich: Arsenal (H), Atleti (A), Betis (H), Man United (A), Bodo/Glimt (H), Lille (A), Slavia Praha (H), Viking (A)

Pot 2

Man Utd: Bayern Munich (H), Atleti (A), Roma (H), Sporting CP (A), Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H), Como (A)

B. Dortmund: Inter (H), Arsenal (A), Real Betis (H), Aston Villa (A), Villarreal (H), Bodø/Glimt (A), AEK Athens (H), Sabah (A)

Club Brugge: Liverpool (H), Inter (A), Aston Villa (H), PSV (A), Bodø/Glimt (H), Napoli (A), Lens (H), Stuttgart (A)

Roma: Real Madrid (H), Paris (A), Sporting CP (H), Man Utd (A), Lille (H), Fenerbahçe (A), S. Bratislava (H), AEK Athens (A)

Aston Villa: Paris (H), Barcelona (A), B. Dortmund (H), Club Brugge (A), Fenerbahçe (H), Galatasaray (A), Viking (H), Slavia Praha (A)

Porto: Man City (H), Liverpool (A), PSV (H), Real Betis (A), Napoli (H), Feyenoord (A), Slavia Praha (H), LASK (A)

Real Betis: Arsenal (H), Bayern Munich (A), Porto (H), B. Dortmund (A), Feyenoord (H), Lille (A), Como (H), S. Bratislava (A)

PSV: Atleti (H), Real Madrid (A), Club Brugge (H), Porto (A), Shakhtar (H), Leipzig (A), Stuttgart (H), Viking (A)

Pot 3

Bodø/Glimt: Atleti (H), Bayern Munich (A), B. Dortmund (H), Club Brugge (A), Lille (H), Napoli (A), LASK (H), Lens (A)

Villarreal: Paris (H), Liverpool (A), Man Utd (H), B. Dortmund (A), Napoli (H), Fenerbahçe (A), Sabah (H), Slavia Praha (A)

Leipzig: Man City (H), Real Madrid (A), PSV (H), Man Utd (A), Shakhtar (H), Feyenoord (A), Lens (H), Como (A)

Shakhtar: Real Madrid (H), Inter (A), Sporting CP (H), PSV (A), Fenerbahçe (H), Leipzig (A), AEK Athens (H), S. Bratislava (A)

Pot 4

For the other two UEFA competitions, the Europa League and Conference League, the draws also take place this week, both at the same time on Friday, August 28 at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST. The Europa League and Conference League fixture lists will be released no later than Sunday, 30 August.