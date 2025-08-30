UEFA Champions League 2025/26 calendar: dates and times for all league phase matches

HQ

The game is on! UEFA has announced the full calendar for Champions League 2025/26 - league phase, for every team taking part in this competition, from September 2025 to January 2026. As you may remember from last year, each side will play eight games, four home, four away, against random teams, playing each one only once -and never from the same country-.

The draw took place this week, and all we still had to know was the order of rivals, and of course, the dates and times. During the next five months, some Tuesdays and Wednesdays will witness some spectacular matches.

Here's the full calendar, as released by UEFA on Saturday:

UEFA

UEFA

UEFA

UEFA

Teams like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid can start preparing their games, alongside action at their respective domestic leagues. What Champions League match are you most excited about?