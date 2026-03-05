UEFA bans Galatasaray, fans not allowed to go to Anfield in Liverpool match

HQ

Liverpool will be hosting the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Galatasaray on March 18, and fans of the Turkish team won't be allowed to travel to Anfield to see their team, because UEFA has sanctioned the team over their supporters ​throwing objects, lighting fireworks and causing ​disturbances during their visit to Torino last week in the match against Juventus.

The altercations during the match last week left a man and his daughter injured due to fireworks thrown by Galatasaray, aimed directly at Juventus fans. As a result, UEFA has banned the team from selling tickets to supporters and fined them 40,000 euros.

Galatasaray said they will appeal the decision to UEFA. The first lef of the round of 16 knockout will be played on Tuesday March 10 in Istanbul, at 17:45 CET, 18:45 GMT.

Galatasaray, leaders of the Super Lig in Turkey, defeated a ten-man Juventus in overtime despite the Italian team nearly achieving a comeback in the Champions League play-offs. Victor Osimhen and Alper Yilmaz scored in overtime to a 7-5 aggregate.