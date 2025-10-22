UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2025: Dates, events, and how to watch live

HQ

The 2025 edition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships takes place this week, from Wednesday, 22 October to Sunday, 26 October. Fans of track cycling, however, will have to adjust to some uncomfortable timetables, as this year's edition takes place in Chile.

In this competition, there are 11 events for men, 11 for women: Individual and team pursuits, Sprint and team sprints, Keirin, Madison, Omnium, Scratch, Points Race, Elimination, and 1km Time trial.

However, due to the time differences, most of the action will take place at night. The events on Day 1 start at 23:30 CEST, 22:30 BST (on Wednesday, October 22) and finish at 01:40 CET, 00:40 BST.

How to watch UCI Track Cycling World Championships

In many European countries, these events will be broadcast on public or free to air TV. That include:



Belgium: RTBF, VRT 1



Czech Republic: CT Sport



Denmark: TV 2 Sports



Hungary: MTVA



Italy: RAI Sport



Netherlands: NPO 1 Extra



France: Eurosport



Portugal: RTP Play



Slovakia: STVR



Spain: TVE



Switzerland: RTS



United Kingdom: BBC



However, beware that not every country will broadcast the events live, and some will instead show repeats or delayed broadcasts. Besides, some countries will also broadcast the events live for free on YouTube, but only those without an official TV broadcaster. You can check more information here.