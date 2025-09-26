UCI Road World Championships: times and how to watch the Elite Men and Women Road Races

HQ

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships will close this weekend in Kigali, Rwanda's capital, with the biggest event of the competition: the Elite Road race for men and women. Women will go first on Saturday, with a 164.6 km race, doing 11 laps on a hilly, urban circuit.

Men will go on Sunday, with 267.5 km, 15 laps around the circuit. Tadej Pogačar won last year and is once again favourite this year, after ruling in Tour de France. Remco Evenepoel already took gold in the time trial, and sounds like the other most likely contender for the race...

Dates and times for women and men Elite Road Race



Women Elite Road Race: Saturday 27 September: 11:05 -15:45 (CEST), one hour less in the UK



Men Elite Road Race: Sunday 28 September: 8:45 -15:45 (CEST), one hour less in the UK



How to watch the UCI Road World Championships

In Europe, subscribers with an HBO Max subscription will be able to watch it live with the sports package (5 euros). For most of Europe, HBO Max or EuroSport is the best option. In the UK, fans will have to watch it on TNT Sports via Discovery+.

However, other public or free to air channels will also broadcast it in some countries, through regular TV or their digital platforms. Here's a list of channels where you can watch Road World Championships:



United Kingdom: BBC (also Red Button and iPlayer)



France: France TV



Spain: TVE



Italy: RAI



Belgium: VRT



Norway: TV2



Denmark: TV2



Netherlands: NOS

