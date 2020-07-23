Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot apologises to employees

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft is experiencing a particularly hard moment, after the company was overwhelmed by a real tsunami of scandals which brought to light some unacceptable behaviour by some of the company's leaders towards employees, especially with the women of the team.

After a series of investigations had been conducted, vice presidents Tommy François and Maxime Béland were suspended, followed by some executives including Serge Hascoët, Yannis Mallat and Cécile Cornet. In particular, it's on the Chief Creative Officer Hascoët that the heaviest accusations have rained, brought to light in more detail also by an article published by Bloomberg earlier this week, where a very complex scenario emerges.

This situation led the company's CEO, Yves Guillemot, to intervene and apologise to the employees through a video message sent to over 18,000 employees in the various branches around the world (as shared by french outlet Numerama). In the video, Guillemot also wanted to thank everyone who shared their stories of harassment and abuse, bringing out practices he was unaware of.

However, Guillemot's intention is also to give a concrete response to that phenomenon, and he announced enhancements to the Human Resources department, providing more powers to managers to allow them to report directly to the Board of Directors, without going through the superiors. Another important aspect is to work towards inclusion in diversity and to allow well-being in the workplace, preventing the well-known crunch-phenomenon.