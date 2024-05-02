Ubisoft's XDefiant finally launches later this month

HQ

Beyond Good & Evil 2, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, Skull and Bones and many others. Ubisoft has a reputation for delaying games so many times that gamers start believing we'll never get to see a finished product. XDefiant seemed to join those ranks back in October, but the wait will soon be over.

Ubisoft San Francisco reveals that XDefiant will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the 21st of May. The announcement reiterates that the game going live is only the beginning, as each season will include a new enemy faction, new weapons, new maps and more.