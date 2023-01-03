Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Could Get a Reveal in 2023

HQ

Julian Gerighty, Creative Director for the upcoming Star Wars game being made by Ubisoft Massive, has recently shared a tweet stating that "2023 is going to be huge" for the studio, following the statement up with a picture of a Star Wars logo.

Currently, we know that Ubisoft Massive is creating two major open-world projects. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release at some point this year or next, but we haven't heard much on the Star Wars game despite it'll be open-world and that it has a massive scale.

This means that we might not see any release date coming soon from Ubisoft's Star Wars game, but it would still be interesting to see anything about the title, considering the relative radio silence.

A reply to Gerighty's tweet from The Game Awards' official Twitter may indicate we'll see something at the ceremony or perhaps Summer Games Fest.