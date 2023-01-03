Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Could Get a Reveal in 2023

      The creative director on the game seems to have high hopes we'll hear more this year.

      HQ

      Julian Gerighty, Creative Director for the upcoming Star Wars game being made by Ubisoft Massive, has recently shared a tweet stating that "2023 is going to be huge" for the studio, following the statement up with a picture of a Star Wars logo.

      Currently, we know that Ubisoft Massive is creating two major open-world projects. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release at some point this year or next, but we haven't heard much on the Star Wars game despite it'll be open-world and that it has a massive scale.

      This means that we might not see any release date coming soon from Ubisoft's Star Wars game, but it would still be interesting to see anything about the title, considering the relative radio silence.

      A reply to Gerighty's tweet from The Game Awards' official Twitter may indicate we'll see something at the ceremony or perhaps Summer Games Fest.

