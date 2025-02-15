Ubisoft's revenue drops drastically: Announces further cost-saving measures

HQ

Ubisoft has released its financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and net bookings. Revenue dropped by 31.4% to €990 million, while net bookings fell 34.8% to €944 million. Digital net bookings also saw a 33.8% decrease, and back-catalogue net bookings declined 27.7%.

For the last quarter of 2024, net bookings amounted to €301.8 million, with digital net bookings reaching €257.4 million.

Despite the downturn, Ubisoft remains optimistic about Assassin's Creed Shadows, citing strong pre-sales comparable to Odyssey, the franchise's second-highest-grossing title. The company is banking on its success to help stabilize its financial standing.

"Early previews have been positive, praising its narrative and immersive experience, with both characters playing critical roles in the game's storyline, as well as the quality and complementarity of the gameplay provided by the dual protagonist approach."

Additionally, Ubisoft reported having 36 million monthly active users across both console and PC, with The Crew Motorfest emerging as an unexpected success during the last months of the quarter.

However, Yves also mentioned that the company will implement further cost-cutting measures, or "restructuring," as he delicately put it. He did not specify the extent of these measures but described them as a necessary yet painful step in the process.

"As a result of disciplined execution, we have announced further targeted restructuring, making difficult but necessary choices."

Much now depends on the success of Shadows, and whether even that will be enough to prevent a potential acquisition remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on Ubisoft's future and Assassin's Creed Shadows?