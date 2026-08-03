Ubisoft's NFT RPG, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, is set to shut down in October

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It's the end of the road for Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, Ubisoft's NFT turn-based RPG. In a statement on the game's Discord channel, it's revealed the project will soon be shutting down, with plans to sunset the title entirely come October 2026.

The official last day of operations for Champions Tactics is planned for October 30, with a few changes in store now until that date to ensure fans are aware of the coming closure. For one, in-app purchases are being disabled on all platforms, and this is also coming as the game moved away from Web3 support back in May in an attempt to reinvent itself.

The closure announcement reads: "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to sunset the game. The Champions Tactics servers will officially shut down on October 30.

"Until then, the game will remain fully playable, and our goal is to ensure that players can continue to enjoy the experience during these final months. As part of this transition, in-app purchases will be disabled on all platforms.

"We want to sincerely thank you for your support, passion, and dedication to Champions Tactics. More details and reminders will be shared as we approach the shutdown date."

Champions Tactics launched back in 2024 and has had a challenging life-cycle, largely attributed to the design revolving around NFTs, which continue to be a sticking point for many users. The idea of the game was to use in-game currency or cryptocurrency to buy characters to use in-game, but this design never particularly took off.