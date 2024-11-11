Ubisoft's NFT game appears to have been completely sabotaged by a single player

HQ

In a so-called "web3" game that uses NFTs to create some kind of value for players, it is important that those ecosystems are fine-tuned in such a way that the value does not fluctuate too much. But there is much to suggest that Ubisoft's take on the concept with the so-called Champion's Tactics is unfortunately not very fine-tuned.

As VGC now reports, some of the few PC gamers who have actually tried the game have discovered that a single player, named either "Schilleri11" or "Paulstar111", is winning all the online matches.

This player has found a way to not only get matched in every online match, but to win them before they even start.

"It is absurd that a company in late 2024 have a game unplayable for days because one guy decided to ruin the game. I am sorry, the level of incompetence here is alarming. Last time I saw Paulstar111 on the ranking he had 56k Matches. There are 10 of us complaining on here, now picture the other [thousands of] players who were trying the game, and probably will never come back, because the game is unplayable."

Ubisoft hasn't commented on this yet, but it doesn't sound like something that would be very appealing to play.