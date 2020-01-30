Ubisoft's For Honor moves into its 'Hope' season

Ubisoft just recently announced that its action game For Honor will be getting its fourth year's season one update on February 6, titled 'Hope'. The update will release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will bring new loot in the form of armour and weaponry, in-game events and more "all themed around the new change in the For Honor world".

The fourth year, which is the in-game 'year of the reckoning' is also set to bring two new heroes, new customisation options and balancing updates in the future.

Are you ready to take on the fourth year of For Honor?