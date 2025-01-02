Ubisoft's financial struggles: Market value plummets 85% since 2021

HQ

Ubisoft, once a titan in the gaming industry, is now grappling with an alarming 85% drop in its market value since 2021. According to data from Companies Market Cap, the company's worth has dwindled from $12.17 billion in January 2021 to just $1.78 billion at the start of 2025. This sharp decline marks the culmination of a tough year in 2024, which saw disappointing economic results from Star Wars Outlaws and delays to major franchises like Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Despite efforts to turn things around, such as potential updates to Skull & Bones, Ubisoft's insistence on integrating NFTs into its games has raised eyebrows. The company's troubles are compounded by a growing debt load, reportedly reaching $2.71 billion by March 2024, with suggestions that the actual figure may be higher due to additional loans taken out since then.

2025 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Ubisoft. With Assassin's Creed Shadows' release on the horizon, its performance could be critical in determining whether the company survives or faces a potential privatization or even dismantling. If Ubisoft's flagship titles, like Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed, were sold separately, they could generate more income than remaining under Ubisoft's umbrella. Can the company recover, or is it headed for an inevitable decline?