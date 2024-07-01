Ubisoft's CEO wants XDefiant to become the next big esport

HQ

It seems like Ubisoft has some very big hopes for the future of its popular free-to-play arena shooter, XDefiant. CEO Yves Guillemot has spoken in an interview about the game where he mentioned that he thinks there is "no limit" to what the shooter can be and that it should be considered to become a "serious esport".

Specifically, Guillemot said, "Well, outside of it being continually updated, with different experiences and optimized gameplay, I'd love to see it as a serious esport. But really, for a game like this, there's no limit to its future. And we've got a fantastic team on it, who are listening to our players and communicating with them, which is so crucial. We've started off strong, but there's still a long way to go, and I'm excited for us to step up to the challenge."

Do you agree with Guillemot's statement that XDefiant can become a big esport or do you think it has a challenging future ahead of it?