Ubisoft's Avatar game gets delayed

A few days ago, Ubisoft announced that both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine will be getting delayed to accommodate for the challenging developmental timelines, thanks to the mess that has been 2020. Now, they have also revealed that their Avatar title, based upon the James Cameron movies, will also be getting delayed.

While no massive amounts of information have been announced regarding this Avatar game, it was suggested to be created due to the delay of the second movie in the series, which has been pushed to December 2022, from its December 2021 original date.

On the otherhand, we do know that this title is being developed by Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division games, and that it will be set on Pandora, coming to both PC and consoles.

No official date has been revealed about when the Avatar game will land, however Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine are expected to release over the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins in April.

Thanks, Gamespot.