Ubisoft would not automatically reject an offer to be purchased

The games publisher isn't ruling out staying independent either.

Ever since Microsoft declared their intentions to buy Activision Blizzard last month, we know nothing is off the table when it comes to purchases of video game companies. As we revealed last month, Ubisoft would actually be one of the cheaper publishers to buy with just a fraction of the price of Activision Blizzard.

But just a few years ago, Ubisoft fought hard to not be purchased by Vivendi and used all the tricks in the book to avoid it. Most people assumed they are still thinking independent is the way to go, but it seems like Ubisoft has reconsidered. During the Ubisoft conference call late yesterday, the boss Yves Guillemot said that they are not ruling out staying independent, but wouldn't automatically turn down an offer to be bought either, and would review the offer.

We don't know yet if there are any talks about buying Ubisoft, but if anyone offers a sweet deal, it seems like Ubisoft is open to be a part of something bigger.

