Ubisoft won't touch on internal studio issues at tonight's event

You're watching Advertisements

Major developer body and publisher Ubisoft has been in the spotlight for a variety of reasons lately, both in terms of leaks and instances of individual outings on social media following the second wave of the games industry "me too" movement.

As you probably know by now, Ubisoft is hosting its Ubisoft Forward event tonight at 8 pm BST, where announcements are set to be made and games are set to be shown (we'd assume) and by looking at comment sections on official social media posts, many are wanting more context and more accountability from Ubisoft regarding the latter. In a recent post, however, Ubisoft lets fans know that it will not be speaking about the sensitive topic tonight due to the fact that the event is prerecorded one. Ubisoft will, however, touch on this more in-depth at a later time. This is, of course, good news for the majority of fans who just want to take a look at an event focused on games but less good for those wanting the industry giant to speak up.

Are you going to check Ubisoft Forward out tonight and if so, which game are you most excited to see?