Ubisoft won't be holding a showcase this June

HQ

While there's no E3 this year, we can look forward to an array of publisher-held showcases and conferences over the next week. But one publisher who isn't making any waves this June is Ubisoft, who has seemingly announced that it will not be holding an event for a little while.

Speaking to Axios, a Ubisoft representative has said that the publisher will not be hosting a show this June but will instead favour running one "later this year".

As for what we can look forward to this week, the celebrations kick off this Thursday, June 9, with the Summer Game Fest show at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, with the Devolver Direct also planned for later the same day.