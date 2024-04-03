Ubisoft will show Assassin's Creed Red, Star Wars and more in June

HQ

We already knew that both Xbox and PlayStation will reveal some big news the next couple of months, and now it's time for a third beloved publisher to confirm its summer event.

Ubisoft reveals that 2024's biggest Ubisoft Forward showcase will be sometime on the 10th of June. We're not told anything about games that will be shown, but you can be absolutely sure to learn more about Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Star Wars Outlaws and Evil Empire's Prince of Persia roguelite. Let's not forget about Beyond Good & Evil 2, Splinter Cell Remake, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, one of the new Far Cry games, a new Ghost Recon, Rayman and other possibilities either.

What do you hope to see at Ubisoft Forward?