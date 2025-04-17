Ubisoft will host a The Division 2 Showcase next week

HQ

Ubisoft and Massive recently made the decision to delay the next DLC planned for The Division 2, while soon after also revealing that it will be known as Battle for Brooklyn. Now, the developer is ready to show off a ton of information about this next chapter of the action game, as a The Division 2 Showcase has been announced.

It will be held on April 23, at a time that Ubisoft has yet to lock down. It will present information on Battle for Brooklyn and show off tons of gameplay for this upcoming DLC, likely even affirming when it will make its grand debut.

The show will happen on YouTube, with Ubisoft also promising to share the Premiere link "soon".

Are you looking forward to more The Division 2?