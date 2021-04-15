Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Ubisoft will have big reveals and announcements on June 12

Will Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Riders Republic have to wait until then? How about Beyond & Good Evil 2, Skull & Bones and maybe some secrets?

Earlier this month, the Entertainment Software Association confirmed that the Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, will return in digital form this June. Now we know exactly when to expect big things from one of the partners.

Ubisoft has announced that the next Ubisoft Forward show will start at 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST on June 12. Only time will tell if we get new release dates for Far Cry 6, what's still called Rainbow Six: Quarantine for the time being and Riders Republic before then. It's also been a while since we heard from Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Skull & Bones. The French company is also known to reveal a secret project during E3, so there are many reasons to tune on that evening.

What do you hope to see?

