news
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ubisoft will continue to bring new content to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint in 2021

A new roadmap will be here "in the coming weeks."

It may not have received the strongest critical reception at launch, but it cannot be denied that Ubisoft has stuck around and provided constant updates to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Since it released in 2019, it has received World Modifiers, next-gen upgrades, and cameos from popular franchises such as Terminator and Splinter Cell. The game is undoubtedly in a better state and it looks like it will continue to get better, as Ubisoft has announced more is to come in 2021.

In a post on Twitter, the publisher/developer recapped the game's journey so far and noted that fans should "expect a roadmap in the coming weeks." They also said that they will be "throwing a few surprises into the mix." Of course we don't yet know what might be contained within the roadmap, but its great to see that Ubisoft isn't abandoning the title just yet.

What content would you like to see come to Breakpoint in the near future?

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

