Ubisoft will be at Gamescom this year

Despite Sony, Nintendo, and Activision Blizzard deciding not to participate.

For a moment, it was looking rather grim for Gamescom this year, as big name publishers, such as Nintendo, Sony, and Activision Blizzard, were pulling out of the annual convention. But fortunately, we now have a bit of confidence instilled in this year's event, as Ubisoft has affirmed that it will be present at Gamescom this year.

Announced in a brief tweet, the publisher simply says that it will see fans in Cologne in August, and that there will be more news coming in regard to its presence there soon.

