Ubisoft was "a great resource" for Mythic Quest/Side Quest, even inspiring some story arcs

HQ

As reflected in our several <a href=https://www.gamereactor.eu/mythic-quest-apple-tv-full-season-4-review-1520143/">reviews</a>, the sole fact that Mythic Quest still exists, let alone that it already spanned four seasons and the spinoff anthology Side Quest, is something as somewhat unbelievable as it is celebrated by fans of the video game culture. Most of this wouldn't be possible without the support for the ongoing/expanding show by Apple TV+ and Ubisoft.

The workplace comedy has efficiently portrayed the environment and roles seen in a Western AAA game studio in real life, along with a ton of its surrounding topics, but always in a hilarious or even satirical manner.

"Prophetical", as co-executive producer and Rachel actor Ashly Burch put it when discussing AI vs human performance with Gamereactor. In the same interview, we asked co-executive producer John Howell Harris about Ubisoft's involvement in the project.

"No comment", he laughed when referred to the ironical puns and punches the show throws at a certain evil Canadian publisher. "Well, Ubisoft has been great. They've been a great resource so we get the details right. We can go to them with any question we have about sort of the nuts and bolts of making games, and distributing games, and what goes on inside that world", he later explains.

In that regard, there were specific scenarios and story arcs that were directly inspired by the French publisher, including one very specific part towards the end of Side Quest's first episode:

"I mean, one of our producers who was at Ubisoft - but he's since left, he went to Netflix - he basically gave us the entire idea for Phil going to Japan and having to demonstrate this game", he unveils during our chat below. "Not to give any more spoilers than that, but basically that was an exact scenario that he found himself in. Going to a foreign country, all of a sudden having to like physically demonstrate in front of cultural attaches how a game works. So that was like, we're like, as soon as he told us that story, we're like, we're doing that".

HQ

"So they've been a great resource because it's not only the technical side of it. They have these stories where you're like, okay, I've never heard of that happening anywhere else. It's going to work within our story in a way that everybody's going to understand, but it's also, I mean, I've never seen that before", he concludes in the video.

Beyond trendy tech and games industry topics, both Mythic Quest and Side Quest deal with broader matters such as workaholism, anxiety, work/life balance, insecurity, creativity, and more. Have you checked it out yet?