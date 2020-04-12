Ubisoft wants you to stay at home with Just Dance 2020

Ubisoft has announced several initiatives for its dancing/party game, Just Dance 2020, to encourage players to stay active at home with or without a console, by offering new options for dancing around the world.

In fact, players who own Just Dance 2020 will receive a one-month free subscription to Just Dance Unlimited, to enjoy over 500 songs. If players don't own Just Dance 2020, they can visit the official Just Dance YouTube page and get access to a wide range of playlists. From Just Dance Kids to Just Get Fit, there will be tons of tracks available. The playlists will be available for free on that channel throughout this month.

Just Dance 2020 is now available for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Each copy includes a one-month free trial of Just Dance Unlimited, which will be automatically updated to include new content.