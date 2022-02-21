Ubisoft wants longer games as it leads to more in-game spending

HQ

If you've played Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you know it's more or less and endless game with enormous amounts of content, and more constantly being added. And Far Cry 6 is designed in the same way.

Now Axios writes that one of the things Ubisoft highlighted during their quarterly report last week, was that players spent 30% more money buying things in and for in Far Cry 6 than Far Cry 5. Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot also added that Valhalla had passed a total of $1 billion "consumer revenue" in December.

This is an explanation why Ubisoft wants bigger and longer games, and why this is something they'll probably continue to aim for. Basically, don't expect enormous Ubisoft adventures to go anywhere as they they make really good money this way.