Ubisoft unveils Tom Clancy's XDefiant

Ubisoft first announced that it was going to reveal the next game to join the Tom Clancy universe yesterday, stating that a reveal would be due today. And now, we have that very announcement, as Tom Clancy's XDefiant has been officially shown off by the publisher.

The game is regarded on its website as a "free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter that combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions". The title is set to offer 6v6 combat spread over several modes such as Domination and Escort and promises that "no two matches will feel the same."

As for the characters, we're told that the Defiants will include "Wolves, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Echelon factions", from the Tom Clancy universe and beyond and that Ubisoft will continue to add to the playable cast as the game develops.

As for who is bringing this game to life, that is Ubisoft San Francisco, and as for a release date, we currently don't know. We do know however that the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series at launch, and that there will be a closed test in the US and Canada on August 5.

Check out the reveal trailer below.