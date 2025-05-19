Ubisoft unveils the roadmap for Rainbow Six: Siege X

HQ

Ubisoft first started teasing what Rainbow Six: Siege X would be offering for fans at launch from June 10 back when the game was first revealed and when we first had the chance to check it out for ourselves. Now that the launch is getting closer and closer, a ton of new information about the shooter sequel has been presented.

One such batch of information that was detailed was in relation to the game's roadmap, which we now know what the first three official seasons post-launch will look like and offer. The first will arrive alongside the debut on June 10 and will be called Operation Daybreak, and will bring with it a Clash rework, all of the new additions and tweaks that constitute Siege X, as well as more limited-time events, improvements to anti-cheating and anti-toxicity, and balance updates too. Ubisoft claims that it has "committed" to all of these features and that they will arrive on June 10.

Following this will be a third season for Year 10 that does not have a firm date attached to it just yet. What we do know is that it will bring a new defensive Operator, a new weapon, updates to the Dual Front mode, three modernised maps, an esports tab improvement, more seasonal events, a fresh battle pass, Siege Cup action, and squad stat information to gawk at.

After this, the final season of the year will bring a remastered attacking Operator, a new cross-Operator weapon, one fully reworked map and two modernised maps, training and onboarding enhancements, ranked improvements, Dual Front updates, balance changes, esports tab tweaks, more Siege Cups, a new training playlist, more seasonal events, a fresh battle pass, and a special 10-year anniversary event too.

You can see all of this laid out in the roadmap below, with the expectation that firm dates will be added soon.