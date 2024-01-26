Ubisoft unveils Skull and Bones' first four seasons of post-launch support

HQ

It's almost time to set sail and to make a name for yourself on the Indian Ocean as a fearsome swashbuckler. Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 16, and with that launch looming, the French game company has shared a glimpse at the first year of post-launch support it has planned.

As part of a blog post reminding fans that this game is meant to have a meaty endgame offering, including fighting dinosaurs and undertaking legendary heists, Ubisoft announced that Year 1: Rise of the Kingpins will bring a bunch of Pirate Lords to face off with in a bid to increase your infamy. As for what the seasons and their respective Lords are being called, you can see that below.



Season 1: Raging Tides - Philippe La Peste



Season 2: Chorus of Havoc - Hubac Twins



Season 3: Into the Dragon's Wake - Lord name TBC



Season 4: Shadows of the Deep - Lord name TBC



The exact start date for the first season of post-launch content has not been stated as of yet, but no doubt it won't be long after Skull and Bones makes its arrival on February 16.

Ubisoft has also revealed that the game will be getting a final open beta between February 8-11, where all platforms can dive in, level up to Infamy tier 6, earn some exclusive rewards, and transfer any progress they make to the launch version of the game a few days later.