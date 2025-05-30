Ubisoft unveils revamped Rainbow Six: Siege Tier 2 European circuit

HQ

It's an exciting time to be a Rainbow Six: Siege fan, as not only is Rainbow Six: Siege X making its arrival very soon on June 10, but the competitive element is continuing to be one of the biggest esports around. While the top-level action is where the focus of many remains, Ubisoft is looking to improve its second division of action, offering up a revamped circuit that will provide more entertaining and connected action in the European region.

From this June, the Tier 2 side of the esport in Europe will now consist of three core tournaments ahead of a playoffs and grand final. The first is known as Central Combine, the second Rainbow Rumble, and the third South Beach, and each will be serving up €20,000 for teams to battle over. Adding to this is the premier playoffs and grand final, where €15,000 will be on the line alongside direct invitation to the latter stages of the Challenger Series in 2026.

The circuit is being designed in such a way to promote interesting competition but also to provide teams plenty of ways to earn Circuit Points that will determine whether an organisation lands a playoffs spot. As was the case beforehand, these Tier 2 events are designed to be quite accessible too, as each will have an open qualifier phase to begin with, before a batch of knockout rounds reduces the number of teams until a playoff bracket is confirmed, and then eventually also just two teams for an offline final.

In terms of the roadmap and schedule, we're told that Central Combine runs from June through August (with its grand final held in Dusseldorf), Rainbow Rumble between August and September, and finally South Beach between September and November. The finer details on the latter two events are yet to be confirmed.