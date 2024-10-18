English
Rainbow Six: Siege

Ubisoft unveils revamped competitive Rainbow Six: Siege calendar for 2025

The season will start in May and end in the following February, with two stages of action along the way.

Ubisoft and BLAST are deciding to make changes to the format and structuring of the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege calendar ahead of the 2025 season. As for why this is happening, it's mentioned that it is in the effort of bringing "new opportunities and challenges to all participants across the Siege ecosystem."

In terms of how the new calendar will be structured, following the end of the 2024 season in February 2025, we can look ahead to an offseason in March and April, where Challenger Series action will continue to unfold.

The 2025 season will then start in May with a Kick-Off Event, all ahead of Stage 1 happening in June and July. In August, there will be a third-party event (the Esports World Cup, perhaps?), while Stage 2 is also operated between August and October. The only Major of the year is planned for November, ahead of the Six Invitational Last Chance Qualifier being planned for December 2025 and January 2026. The Six Invitational will then be locked in for February 2026 again, with this followed by offseason and Challenger Series in March 2026.

Looking at the Challenger Series, we're told that this now has a new structure too, one where it starts with open qualifiers, then moves to a group phase, before a playoffs that ultimately determine a promotion match.

Do you think these changes will be beneficial for the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege scene?

Rainbow Six: Siege

