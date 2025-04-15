Ubisoft unveils plans for the second year of Skull and Bones

HQ

Despite middling to poor reviews, Ubisoft's open-world pirate game Skull and Bones has actually managed to stick around and seemingly continue to draw in fans, so much so that an entire second year's worth of content has just been revealed for the game.

Shown off during the Skull and Bones Year 2 Showcase, this slate of annual additions will once again arrive in one of four new seasons that will debut within the next 12 months. As for what each will offer to players, you can see a summary and the official roadmap below.

Season 1: Ascent into Chaos



New and more demanding World Tiers



Item ascension systems to further improve your gear



Death Tides PvP mode



Season 2: Oaths of War



Disputed Waters faction event, where players must choose a side to support



New large ship to earn and master



Megafort to conquer



Season 3: Guts and Glory



Additional reputation system to develop new alliances



Crew officer system being introduced



Land combat becoming a reality



Season 4: Eye of the Beast



Territorial Control system that sees players conquer and defend portions of the map



New large ship



Kraken beast to hunt (and probably be sunken by...)



There are even more changes and additions planned in each of the seasons, for example in Season 1, which also includes a new ship, a new pet, various balance changes, more tasks and challenges to face, and more. You can learn more about this in the Year 2 Season 1 patch notes.

Otherwise, with Year 2 already here, check out the trailer for the next 12 months of Skull and Bones below.