Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft unveils Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The first cinematic trailer lands tomorrow.

Ubisoft has chosen a most unusual way to officially reveal the setting of their next Assassin's Creed game. Bosslogic, an artist from Australia, has been painstakingly producing a piece of artwork for the action-RPG (using a well-known image editing program) since early afternoon.

At the end of the livestream we could see a magnificent Viking, which rises in the middle of a European setting. It was our first official sighting of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the next entry in the long-running franchise from Ubisoft, and confirmation that the reports we'd heard were true.

Ubisoft hasn't told us much about this game so far. From the artwork, we can see a male character, but we can't rule out a female character either. In the picture, we can also see a destroyed fortress on a hill. Where and when that places the game is a little confusing, but we should get clarification on that tomorrow.

Another exciting detail: it looks like instead of an eagle, we will be accompanied by a raven in the next chapter of the action-adventure series, whenever it lands.

The first cinematic trailer for the game will be released tomorrow, on April 30 at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. What are your expectations for Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

