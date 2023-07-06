Ubisoft unveils Assassin's Creed Mirage Discovery Mode: History of Baghdad

HQ

Ubisoft has already told us a lot of details about the next instalment in the Assassin's Creed series: Mirage. A title with which the French publisher wants to return to the origins of the series with a more restrained story and a return to the roots. But that doesn't mean we can't have some of the best additions and extras that have been introduced in the latest instalments of the series, such as the educational tool of the Discovery Mode, which here is called "History of Baghdad".

In addition to the Codex entries with database entries on the lore of Mirage's history, we will also have an educational mode where we can visit up to 66 historical locations in the city of Baghdad, which during the ninth century, when the events of the game take place, was the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate, one of the most powerful and advanced Muslim empires in history, and which dominated all the territory across North Africa and the Middle East and Eurasia from Algeria to the western border of China.

According to Ubisoft itself, History of Baghdad will be integrated into the main game, similar to the database in previous games, and will be linked to player progression, with a reward for Basim upon completion. As we visit Baghdad's 66 historical sites, we will unlock research articles on five topics: Economy; Beliefs and Daily Life; Government; Art and Science; and Court Life.

History of Baghdad will be available from the launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage on October 12 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.