Ubisoft under fire for robbing people of their games

It was recently confirmed by Ubisoft that if you don't use your account for a certain period of time, it will be closed and you'll lose all your games along with it. Whether you've spent $1 or $1000, you'll be stuck in the same boat, without any games to play.

It's safe to say this approach has been lambasted online, with gamers likening the process to a car you buy blowing up if you don't use it in 30 days. If you've not been using your Ubisoft account for a while, then you'll get an email, asking you to log in within 30 days or risk losing your account.

Failure to log in means you're done, basically. Anything you bought through your Ubisoft account will be removed alongside all your hours logged, achievements on the company's platform, etc. It seems that even if you buy a game nowadays, that doesn't necessarily mean you get to own it forever.

