Ubisoft Toronto will likely show Splinter Cell Remake in June

Ubisoft announced yesterday that they are hosting a showcase on June 10 in which we're going to get to see what the French publisher has planned for the upcoming year.

We speculated that we might get to see "Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Star Wars Outlaws and Evil Empire's Prince of Persia roguelite. Let's not forget about Beyond Good & Evil 2, Splinter Cell Remake, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, one of the new Far Cry games, a new Ghost Recon, Rayman and other possibilities either". And it seems like one of these games is now heavily implied too be shown.

At the same time as Ubisoft announced their event, Ubisoft Toronto decided to change their Facebook header and profile picture to Splinter Cell Remake themed ones. You can check out what it looks like below.

What do you think about the new header, a very strange coincidence, or a very deliberate hint of things is to come?