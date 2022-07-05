Ubisoft to show off Assassin's Creed, Avatar and more in September

HQ

Ubisoft has stayed very quiet so far this summer, but that doesn't mean the French publisher has run out of exciting reveals and announcements. It starts with the Skull and Bones presentation on Thursday, and then we're getting the big one in two months.

Because Ubisoft has confirmed that this year's big Ubisoft Forward showcase will start at 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST on September 10. While we're only told the show will include "updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world", it's safe to say we'll at least see what we're calling Assassin's Creed Basim for the time being and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.