Ubisoft to share details on Assassin's Creed Shadows post-launch plans next week

We already know some of what Ubisoft has in store for the post-launch era of Assassin's Creed Shadows, as the French video game titan has formerly told the world all about the Claws of Awaji DLC. But what else will Ubisoft be bringing to the well-received and high-selling action-RPG?

We'll know for a fact quite soon as Ubisoft has now announced that on April 30 it will be presenting and talking all about Shadows' post-launch plans. The exact specifics of this have yet to be revealed and confirmed, but we do at least know that it's as soon as Wednesday when the information will be shared.

