Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Far Cry 6

Ubisoft to reveal the next Far Cry 6 expansion tomorrow

It'll be called Lost Between Worlds.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Anyone who has been waiting for the opportunity to jump back into Far Cry 6 will be glad to hear that tomorrow, Ubisoft will be lifting the curtain on an all-new expansion for the title.

Set to be revealed on November 29 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, the expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and as for what exactly it will include or offer will be shown off as part of a Ubisoft-hosted livestream, which you can catch here.

Considering the last few DLCs for Far Cry 6 have all been themed around former Far Cry villains, it will be interesting to see whether Lost Between Worlds follows suit or instead reverts back to Dani Rojas as a protagonist.

Far Cry 6

Related texts

0
Far Cry 6Score

Far Cry 6
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Take on Anton Castillo to rid the tropical island of Yara from his oppressive rule.



Loading next content