Ubisoft to reveal the next Far Cry 6 expansion tomorrow

Anyone who has been waiting for the opportunity to jump back into Far Cry 6 will be glad to hear that tomorrow, Ubisoft will be lifting the curtain on an all-new expansion for the title.

Set to be revealed on November 29 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, the expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and as for what exactly it will include or offer will be shown off as part of a Ubisoft-hosted livestream, which you can catch here.

Considering the last few DLCs for Far Cry 6 have all been themed around former Far Cry villains, it will be interesting to see whether Lost Between Worlds follows suit or instead reverts back to Dani Rojas as a protagonist.