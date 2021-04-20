Ubisoft to publish eight Assassin's Creed projects this year

You're watching Advertisements

Despite the fact that Ubisoft is not looking to publish a big Assassin's Creed game this year, due to Assassin's Creed Valhalla still very much being a focus, with its first expansion set to drop on May 13, the publisher does still intend to deliver a whole range of AC goodies for fans over the course of the year - as a report from Eurogamer details.

Apparently, Ubisoft will be publishing eight Assassin's Creed projects this year, split over multiple different formats and mediums, including books, webtoons, audios, and mangas, each of which fall under a section of a new naming format. This system will see how things are published under the AC name, with Classics being direct adaptations of video games, Chronicles bringing new stories with returning assassins, and Originals offering new characters and time periods to explore.

Over the course of 2021, we are expected to be receiving three projects under the Originals name; Assassin's Creed Fragments, Assassin's Creed: The Jade Seal Collection, and a paperback version of the webcomic Assassin's Creed Dynasty.

The Chronicles brand will feature; Assassin's Creed: The Ming Storm, Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Blood Brothers, and Assassin's Creed: Turbulence in the Ming Dynasty. Then on top of that, a graphic novel for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is planned, as well as a webtoon sequel series to Assassin's Creed: Black Flag set to come, with the intention to explore the story of the renowned assassin Edward Kenway after the events of the game.

Right now, a lot of details about these projects are still being kept under wraps, but as we progress through 2021, expect more details and release dates to be revealed.

Thanks, Eurogamer.