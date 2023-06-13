Ubisoft to launch three crossovers, including Master Chief in Brawlhalla

HQ

In the midst of all the AAA titles that filled the Ubisoft Forward event, the developer also took the opportunity to sneak out some smaller announcements, which we think will please many. No less than three different an pretty cool crossovers are planned for this year and the biggest of them all is Halo in Brawlhalla. Ubisoft's fighter will be visited by both Master Chief and the Arbiter in exactly one month.

But it doesn't stop there, Roller Champions will also get an exclusive Jet Set Radio event and Riders Republic will match up with Skate.

The following dates apply to each crossover, and you can watch the reveal trailers for all of them further down:



June 27 - Roller Champion/Jet Set Radio

- Roller Champion/Jet Set Radio

July 12 - Brawlhalla/Halo

- Brawlhalla/Halo

September 26 - Riders Republic/Skate



HQ

HQ