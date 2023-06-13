Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ubisoft to launch three crossovers, including Master Chief in Brawlhalla

We're also getting mash-ups with Roller Champions and Jet Set Radio, as well as Riders Republic and Skate.

In the midst of all the AAA titles that filled the Ubisoft Forward event, the developer also took the opportunity to sneak out some smaller announcements, which we think will please many. No less than three different an pretty cool crossovers are planned for this year and the biggest of them all is Halo in Brawlhalla. Ubisoft's fighter will be visited by both Master Chief and the Arbiter in exactly one month.

But it doesn't stop there, Roller Champions will also get an exclusive Jet Set Radio event and Riders Republic will match up with Skate.

The following dates apply to each crossover, and you can watch the reveal trailers for all of them further down:


  • June 27 - Roller Champion/Jet Set Radio

  • July 12 - Brawlhalla/Halo

  • September 26 - Riders Republic/Skate

