Ubisoft to host an Assassin's Creed Shadows audio-visual concert in London in November

Considering we're staring down the barrel of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei, it can be easy to forget that we also had another sprawling Japanese adventure to enjoy earlier this year when Ubisoft debuted Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Soon, we can get back into the spirit of this game - assuming you didn't recently with the Claws of Awaji DLC - as part of a live performance being hosted in London in November. Known as Assassin's Creed Shadows: A Live Band Experience, this will be an audio-visual concert where songs from the soundtrack are performed live by artist TEKE::TEKE and with the aid of The Absolute Orchestra and Thunderdrum.

In a press release, TEKE::TEKE talks about being part of this live performance: "We've long wanted to bring our songs from Assassin's Creed Shadows to life...adding another layer

to the soundtrack to be experienced outside of the game environment and played for you live

accompanied by a beautiful string section...we're working on something really special for the fans, a full audio-visual experience in one of our favourite cities, London!"

For those wondering if this show will eventually come to more cities around the world, TEKE::TEKE even touches on this a tad with, "Hopefully more cities to come but for those who are able, we can't wait to see you November 9th!"

The exact date for the show is November 9 and the venue is the Islington Assembly Hall. Tickets are set to go on-sale as soon as this Friday, September 26, at 10:00 BST.