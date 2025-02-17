Ubisoft to fully present Rainbow Six: Siege X next month

We knew that Ubisoft would be revealing what we were referring to as Rainbow Six: Siege 2 at the Six Invitational 2025 over the weekend, all due to how the French company was wording many of its statements and teaser posts. However, the reveal ended up being a little different as the game that leakers assumed to be using the codename of Rainbow Six: Siege X is seemingly retaining that title and simply being known as it too.

During the major esports tournament, Ubisoft revealed Rainbow Six: Siege X and also affirmed when we'll be learning more about the game. The week before Assassin's Creed Shadows launches, on March 13 we can expect a massive three-hour showcase to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, where creators and developers will come together to witness the full presentation of a game that Ubisoft claims will offer the "biggest transformation in the game's history."

We're told that Siege X "sets the stage for the years to come of tactical and unique gameplay," and that "its purpose is to reinforce Rainbow Six Siege's position at the top of tactical first-person shooters by introducing new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, refined game feel and major upgrades all around."

The Siege X showcase happens on March 13 at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET and you will be able to watch it on Twitch.