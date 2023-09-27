Ubisoft: The mission structure in older Assassin's Creed games had a lot of contraints

HQ

The upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage is described as a return to the franchise's roots, having a more limited scope and focusing on stealth and parkour.

While the game ditches many of the newer RPG mechanics, it retains the mission structure introduced in Assassin's Creed Origins that lets you gradually work on different objectives simultaneously.

Recently, the game's Quest and World Director, Simon Arsenault, told Gamereactor that returning to the more linear and scripted missions of the earlier titles would have been too constraining, and would have ran counter to their ambition of building a reactive and living game world.

"We could have done that [returned to the old mission structure], but we felt like it was removing a little bit of the emphasis on the city itself," Arsenault told us. "The old mission structure was also bringing a lot of constraints. You needed to have mission-fails if you strayed too far off. You needed to have out-of-bounds. All of those things are kind of old school and in the latest games, we don't have those anymore, and we feel kind of freed because of it."

In our interview, the Quest and World Director also told us that, in a couple of instances, they have "cheated on that rule" and introduced scripted sequences, though, for the most part, you will have the freedom to chase whatever lead or objective you fancy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases on October 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. You can read our preview of the game here.