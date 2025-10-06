Ubisoft teases Assassin's Creed Mirage's two-year anniversary Valley of Memory update

HQ

Earlier this year, Ubisoft promised a return to Assassin's Creed Mirage in the form of new content for the game. Cut to this week, on October 6, and we're about to learn a whole lot more about what this return looks like.

A teaser has been published that reveals Valley of Memory, a new free update coming to the game that will celebrate the two-year anniversary of its launch. We don't know when it will arrive or exactly what it will include, but we do know that we'll likely get these answers as soon as this afternoon at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST, when the full reveal for the update takes place.

For a taste of what's to come, check out the teaser trailer for the update below, and if you haven't experienced Assassin's Creed Mirage for yourself yet, catch our full review of the game.