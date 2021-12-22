Ubisoft teases 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins

HQ

Even though Assassin's Creed Origins is on its way to its fifth anniversary, Ubisoft doesn't seem to have forgotten about the game yet. As part of ACDay yesterday, the games company published a very brief and basic tweet that teased and suggested that a 60FPS patch for Origins would be on its way soon.

"We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned!"

There's no mention as to when this update will land, or what else it could include, but it was published as a comment to the main ACDay post that also teased "more in AC Valhalla & an exciting future for AC." While we assume the "more in AC Valhalla" refers to the previously revealed Dawn of Ragnarök, the "exciting future for AC" is a bit more open to opinion.

