Ubisoft taps narrative designer to become Far Cry IP director

Ubisoft has roped in one of its veteran writers and narrative designers to take over and manage the Far Cry brand. As VGC noticed, Drew Holmes has now been promoted to the role of IP Director of Far Cry.

There's no direct mention as to what this role will entail, but no doubt it will include the stewardship of the brand and how it is used in a multimedia format in the future.

Holmes talked about the promotion, stating: "It's been an exciting few months... I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as IP Director of FAR CRY at Ubisoft! We have big things in store."

This all comes almost two years after the former Far Cry boss, Dan Hay, left Ubisoft in 2021, after a decade at the Montreal studio where Holmes is also based.