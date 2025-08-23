Ubisoft surprises with new free Mirage content

HQ

Good news for anyone who enjoyed - or is still playing - the now two-year-old Assassin's Creed Mirage. A brand-new chapter is on the way, taking us to the historic city of AlUla in Medina, set to release later this year. The expansion will be completely free, and alongside it, the base game will also receive a range of improvements.

The announcement arrived just after Gamescom wrapped up, and while it comes as a pleasant surprise, speculation around new Mirage content has been circulating for quite some time. Earlier this spring, French newspaper Les Echoes reported on a potential connection between Ubisoft and Saudi Arabia's controversial Public Investment Fund.

That AlUla is now becoming part of the Assassin's Creed universe feels like a natural fit. The location is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, and with its dramatic rock formations, it seems tailor-made for climbing, exploration, and Assassin's Creed-style parkour.

The only question that remains: will you be playing when it launches later this year?